Actress Angela Dotchin, pictured in 1999, stepped out of the spotlight. Photo / Martin Sykes

She was a fan favourite when she burst onto our TV screens as a fresh-faced 17-year-old in 1992.

Angela Dotchin played Shortland St receptionist Kirsty Knight before her character was made personal assistant to the clinic's medical director. Following her departure from the show in 1998, she had a few small acting roles but has since appeared to have stepped out of the spotlight.

The show's communications team admit it's a mystery to them too.

Dotchin, pictured with Karl Burnett, played receptionist Kirsty Knight.

They have tried to get in touch with her in recent years for their birthday celebrations.

The show celebrates 30 years on Wednesday and a number of the country's biggest stars will be making cameos on the show.

But Dotchin, now 48, is nowhere to be seen.

Jo Davison as Gina Rossi, Dotchin, Martin Henderson as Stuart and Karl Burnett as Nick Harrison.

She reportedly went to Britain in 2002 and became a personal assistant in the fashion industry. We hear she is most probably still based in London. Her last listed role was as Renee Price in TV movie Maiden Voyage in 2004.

A few other original cast members will be missing as well - like Temuera Morrison and Martin Henderson.

Kirsty married Lionel, played by John Leigh.

The pair pictured during one of Shortland St's famous end-of-year cliffhangers, the 1997 plane crash.

Henderson took part in the 25th birthday commemorations and Morrison is still fond of his time on the show, but we hear his schedule is as busy as ever.

It's Dotchin who really piques our interest. Where is she now?

Her character was the subject of many dramatic storylines, including having her wedding to coffee shop owner Lionel (played by John Leigh) interrupted by Stuart, aka Henderson.

In 1997, Kirsty decided to divorce Lionel, only for the small plane they were in to plummet to the ground during the show's end-of-year cliffhanger. In 1998, it was revealed the two had survived, and they divorced.

Kirsty later fell in love with Damien Neilson (Mark Ferguson) and the pair moved to Wellington, ending the actress' time on the show.

Temuera Morrison, who Dotchin dated for six years, and Rena Owen arrive at the premiere of What Becomes of the Broken Hearted.

In real life, Dotchin and Morrison famously dated for six years in the 90s.

She was nominated for NZ Film and Television Awards for Shortland Street in 1994 and 1997.

Dotchin appeared on shows such as Xena: Warrior Princess, and the Hercules spin-off Young Hercules. She won a NZ Television award for her work on Lawless in 1999.