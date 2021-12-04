Spy: Thomasin McKenzie's new starring roles

Thomasin McKenzie at the Los Angeles Premiere of Last Night in Soho.

As Thomasin McKenzie hits New Zealand screens with two films this month, her schedule hasn't slowed down.

McKenzie, who is currently in New York, is in Last Night in Soho at the cinema and on Netflix in The Power of the Dog. She is poised to film in a new US movie and also has a new BBC TV series coming out.

The 21-year-old missed out on the September premiere in Venice of Last Night in Soho, while in lockdown in NZ, but made it to Los Angeles in October for the US premiere and the film's press tour.

Her new US movie is a biopic called Perfect, where she will play American gymnast Kerri Strug, who tries to overcome a terrible injury so she can compete at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The film's director, Hollywood star Olivia Wilde, searched extensively for her perfect star to play the gymnast who performs a historic Olympic vault to secure America's first-ever gymnastics team gold.

Meanwhile, McKenzie's new BBC drama is called Life After Life. It tells the story of the alternate lives of Ursula Todd - played by McKenzie - who dies one night in 1910, only to be born and survive on the same night.

The four-part series is an adaptation of Kate Atkinson's best-selling and award-winning novel of the same name and sees Ursula living and dying in different circumstances, being reborn into various journeys that span two world wars.

McKenzie stars alongside some heavyweight British talent, including Bafta-winning Fleabag star Sian Clifford.