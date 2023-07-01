Stacey Morrison and Mātai Smith. Photo / Supplied

Matariki is being celebrated by myriad guests in a multi-network live broadcast called Mānawatia a Matariki, hosted by broadcasters Stacey Morrison and Mātai Smith.

The show will beam into living rooms from Ngongotahā Mountain in Rotorua from 6am next Friday.

“It’s a huge treat for me to be part of this broadcast from Rotorua especially, as a theme for this Matariki is ‘Matariki kāinga hokia’ - ‘Matariki brings us home’ - and as Te Arawa is one of my iwi, Rotorua is one of my tribal homes,” Morrison tells Spy.

Morrison says having her husband, fellow broadcaster Scotty, as one of the kāhui karakia (the group of exponents who have been asked to lead the hautapu ceremony) is a unique joy for her too.

Stacey and Scotty Morrison. Photo / Selina Nunn

“I’m also very proud that some of our wāhine of Te Arawa will be delivering karakia to the female stars of Matariki too, I think they will set off my tears this year.”

Among the entertainers and experts to celebrate Matariki will be Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell, and academics Professor Rangi Mātāmua and Sir Pou Temara.

Professor Rangi Mātāmua. Photo / Supplied

For Morrison, Matariki is a time to look skyward, be directed by the environment, to be with people you treasure, remember those special people who have passed in the past year and set intentions and hope for the year ahead - as well, she says as, feasting.

“Matariki being recognised as a public holiday thanks to those who have ensured our traditions live on, is something I’m so grateful for, especially seeing children all around the country embrace and understand the value these principles can bring us all.”

For Smith, Matariki is a time of reflection, rejuvenation and readjustment.

“In its second year of official celebration, I hope more people will take the opportunity to see Matariki as not just a public holiday but a day with real meaning and fulfilment.”

Mānawatia a Matariki will be hosted by Mātai Smith and Stacey Morrisonh. Photo / Supplied

Morrison says to look for local events near more than 100 events taking place.

They both welcome people joining them for the special broadcast so they can bring the special feeling of the occasion to wherever people are in Aotearoa.