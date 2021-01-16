Spy: The richest races of the year

Former supermodel Kylie Bax will be at the Karaka Million.

Millionaires from around the world will be viewing the sales virtually this year — but our local A-Listers will descend on the Auckland Racing Club on Saturday for the annual New Zealand Bloodstock Karaka Million.

The Million is known as the first social gathering for a catch up after the summer holidays. The late-afternoon event has six races, two of which are run for $1 million in prize money, making it NZ's richest night of sport.

Former supermodel Kylie Bax, who has horse breeding in her blood, is passing the dynasty to another generation — her eldest daughter, Lilo, will sing the national anthem at the Million.

The first family of Karaka, New Zealand Bloodstock's Sir Peter and Lady Pam Vela, will host well-heeled investors along with their daughters, Petrea and Victoria. Spy understands former jockey Lance O'Sullivan and his wife, Bridgette, will attend with their racing socialite daughters, Caitlin and Georgia.

The lad to know is Luke Kemeys from Boys Get Paid, which is hosting a private event on the night for close to 1000 people. MPs are expected to rub shoulders with the equestrian elite as well as TV, sports and media stars.

After the horses have gone to bed, DJ duo stars Sweet Mix Kids, will be playing till late. The course is nearly sold out so this year should be a biggie.