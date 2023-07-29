Spy: The Kiwi connection to the Barbie movie

Beau Dunn has been producing portraits of Barbie for 10 years. Photo / Supplied

Beau Dunn has been producing portraits of Barbie for 10 years. Photo / Supplied

The world might be swept up in Barbie-mania at the moment, but Beau Dunn has long been a fan of the plastic fantastic character.

The Los Angeles-based wife of Kiwi multimillionaire businessman James Fay, who spends most of her summers on father-in-law Michael Fay’s private island, Great Mercury, has been producing portraits of Barbie for 10 years.

The movie - which has smashed records around the world including New Zealand - is bound to see a spike in sales for Dunn.

Beau Dunn has been producing portraits of Barbie for 10 years. Photo / Anna Sokol

The contemporary work launched her on to the global art scene - with collectors also in Aotearoa.

She has a long list of celebrity clients, including mother and daughter Kris and Kylie Jenner, Lily Collins, Rebel Wilson, Claudia Schiffer and David Arquette.

Dunn’s cheeky neon sign which reads “NEED MONEY FOR BIRKIN” takes centre-stage in Kris Jenner’s famous walk-in wardrobe, while Kylie has reportedly spent US$20,000 on her art.

Growing up in Beverly Hills, Dunn would have paparazzi outside her school - and through her art, she examined the effects of affluence, fascination with beauty, materialism, celebrity culture, and social status.

Dunn, who has a collection of more than 500 Barbies, has her work displayed throughout her stunning home in the Hills. She has more than 900,000 Instagram followers and to coincide with the movie has created a new direct-to-consumer website which she hopes will make her work - which starts at US$2,500 per piece - more accessible.

Beau Dunn has been producing portraits of Barbie for 10 years. Photo / Anna Sokol

Such is her passion for the doll, she researched every aspect of the Barbie movie before its release, right down to the intricate details like the set and the Chanel wardrobe that was largely sourced from the 90s, which, she says had Claudia Schiffer’s name tags still attached.

“My Plastic series brings Barbie to life in portrait form, each shot intricately detailed to reveal the complexity of her character,” Dunn tells Spy.

“These aren’t just dolls, but real personalities with stories, much like the evolution of Barbie in the movie.

“There’s a striking similarity in the journey Barbie undergoes in the film and the one my Barbies go through in my Plastic series.”

Dunn especially loved the nostalgia in director Greta Gerwig’s approach and says the nuances of the film parallel her approach to her work with Barbie.

“I’ve always been fascinated with gender stereotypes and the societal roles they impose, particularly through everyday objects.

“Barbie is an intriguing symbol of femininity, and for years, I’ve used her in my artwork to critique and explore these roles, ultimately aiming to bring about more diverse representations.”

Dunn’s later work with oversized Trojan condom packages, was playfully altered with ironic phrases to spotlight the pressures and expectations often placed on men.

“My aim has always been to expose these stereotypes and the unattainable aspirations they often enforce.”

It’s been six years since Spy reported the wedding of Dunn and Fay and the pair have just celebrated the first birthday of their twins Bella and Finn.

Dunn says New Zealand is her second home and very close to her heart. The serene natural beauty, tranquil waters, and rich history provide a wellspring of inspiration for her.

“I’ve had the privilege to participate in archaeological digs in the Coromandel region with the Auckland Museum. The experience and privilege of uncovering artefacts and learning about the landing points, shelters, and ways of life of the first Māori settlers, was profoundly inspiring,” she says.

Since her stay here last summer, Dunn has worked on a series of paintings, inspired by the themes.

“Using dying techniques on canvas, I tried to channel the strength and spirit of the land and its people into my work.

“There’s a quiet power in New Zealand’s landscape that deeply resonates with me, and I try to capture this in my artwork. It’s the tranquillity, the rich history, the close-knit relationship between people and nature.”