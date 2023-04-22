Xander Manketelow and Michael Galvin, who play father and son Harry and Chris Warner.

Xander Manketelow and Michael Galvin, who play father and son Harry and Chris Warner.

Chris Warner’s prodigal son is among six young new faces set to mix things up in Ferndale next Monday.

That’s as Shortland Street enters a new era with neither Chris Warner (Michael Galvin) or TK Samuels (Ben Mitchell) at the helm — while a host of young registrars descend on the hospital, which is now positioning itself as a teaching hospital.

Monique (Courtenay Louise) unexpectedly takes the reins in the newly created role of operations manager and implements the hospital’s new teaching programme, where six young surgeons are vying for one eventual spot on the surgical team.

Five of the surgeons are fresh faces, but one is very familiar to fans of Shorty — Harry Warner, who returns to Ferndale having completed medical school and now uses his mother’s surname, much to the surprise of his father, Chris.

Filling Harry’s shoes is newcomer Xander Manktelow. The character previously played by Reid Walker left for an exchange programme in Japan five years ago. Manktelow is looking forward to making the role his own.

Clementine Mills as Quinn Cox, Aidan O’Malley as Parker Dawson, Tatum Warren-Ngata as Stella Reihana, Xander Manktelow as Harry Thompson (Warner), Ariki Turner as Noah Forrester and Madeline Adams as Britt Adams.

“It feels really special to be taking on this role. It’s an honour to work closely with Michael Galvin - he’s so much fun to work with and such a pro,” he tells Spy.

“It’s been a lot of fun to be thrown into this world and have the ability to play with the history and drama around the Warner name.”

Also joining the team is up-and-coming star Tatum Warren-Ngata, as intelligent, ambitious Stella Reihana.

“Stella has a strong work ethic and cares deeply about her dreams,” says Warren-Ngata. “I identify with her drive because it’s born out of passion for what she loves.”

Britt Adams might be just as driven. A high achiever, she arrives with one goal — to become the youngest female head of surgery in the hospital’s history.

Britt is played by Madeleine Adams, who’s excited to be donning the purple scrubs and says her character is as ambitious as Stella.

In contrast to Stella and Britt’s intense ambition comes the “quirky, mischievous, and often chaotic” Quinn Cox. At least, that’s how actress Clementine Mills describes her.

“Both Quinn and I are pretty sharp shooters — we say what we mean, and we mean what we say,” says Mills.

“And like me, Quinn has the best of intentions but doesn’t always navigate things the right way,” she says.

Rounding out the group are Parker Dawson and Noah Forrester.

The roguish Parker, played by Aidan O’Malley, is cheeky but ambitious in his own right.

Parker revels in the competition between the registrars but isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty and go after what he wants — whether professionally or personally.

“He’s got a soft side, if he trusts you,” says O’Malley.

Noah Forrester, played by Ariki Turner, has a more calming presence. Although romantic and hopeful, Noah is also smart, driven and feels the pressure to succeed.

Turner says he has always told friends he would be in Shorty, and it is a dream come true for the young actor.

Will the arrival of these young surgeons be the remaking of the Shortland Street hospital? And just who will win the coveted permanent position?