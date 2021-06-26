Spy: Shock departure on The Block

Janah Kingi and Rachel Martin star on The Block NZ.

Covid awareness creeping on to the set is like watching a car slowly crashing on The Block this week.

Tomorrow night's show is the moment we catch up with the reality show DIY-ers after the pandemic interrupted filming for a year.

In a double twist, Spy has learned that three of the teams are rocked when one team member does not return at all - and a new team member enters the show.

Spy can reveal that 39-year-old Janah Kingi, who was Team Purple with 42-year-old Rachel Martin, does not return. She told Spy it was an incredibly hard decision.

"A lot happens in a year, especially a year that has been affected by a pandemic. With the timing this year, work logistics and family requirements, I had to make the tough decision not to return to the site.

"But Rach and I are still great friends and also knowing the other teams on a personal level I am really invested in everyones success. I wish everyone on the show the absolute best luck."

Martin admits she was in shock when the reality hit that she had to find a new team-mate: "I had to think on my feet fast and I started to get really worried at one point as I thought, 'Is this it for me as well then, will they want an entirely new team?'"

Spy understands the new team-mate was originally from Palmerston North and met Rachel in the army many years ago - which begs the question, do they have a useful skill that could power the purple team ahead?

We've yet to see much drama among the teams this season, but could the new Team Purple throw a spanner in the works? Blockhead eyes will be on tomorrow's history-making episode to find out.