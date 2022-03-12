Spy: Rich-list split among magnificent multi million-dollar real estate

Jacqui and Martyn Reesby have been separated since 2020 and their divorce will be completed in August.

The owners of two of Auckland's most expensive homes are in the midst of a divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Rich-listers financier Martyn and Jacqui Reesby separated in 2020 and Spy understands their divorce will be completed in August.

The couple have lived a luxurious life with a blended family of three adult sons, two from their marriage and the eldest from a former relationship of Martyn's.

Their marital home on one of the eastern suburbs' most exclusive streets, Victoria Ave in Remuera, is on the market and expected to sell for more than $20 million.

The Reesbys purchased the home, called Cambridge Manor, 18 years ago, and alongside architect Matt Chaplin of Sumich Chaplin, have spent almost $8m making it their dream family home.

Aerial view of the Remuera property.

The grand residence is 1000sqm and has magnificent entertaining features, five-bedrooms, and a guest house. The more than 3000sq m grounds include immaculately landscaped gardens, two swimming pools and a tennis court.

In 2019, the couple purchased one of Waiheke Island's most expensive homes, the mammoth Te Rere Estate on Church Rd, a colonial-style home and vineyard with sprawling views over the Hauraki Gulf. The 1800sq m two-storey holiday home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an indoor pool and theatre. The estate features a six-car garage and an outdoor bar, which can be wheeled away for helicopter landings.

Relax by the pool or play some tennis.

When they bought it was reported to be one of the biggest house sales of the year at more than $10 million, with the Reesbys buying the home on an 8.8ha title. It had been for sale with the neighbouring 5ha title and combined they had been valued at $24 million but the Reesbys purchased only one property.

The Remuera property owned by Martyn Reesby is for sale.

At the time, Martyn told the Herald that he purchased the home as an intergenerational place for his family, but sadly, within a year his marriage was over. Sources say, that since the separation, the pair have amicably divided time at the holiday home, and it is understood there are no immediate plans to sell it.

Martyn has set up home in St Mary's Bay and Spy understands Jacqui has recently moved out of Victoria Ave and taken ownership of a smart new home in St Heliers where she is said to be enjoying a more relaxed lifestyle.

Martyn Reesby is founder and principal of Reesby & Company, which has a majority of transactions in the $5m-$50m range. Over his 35-year career in finance he has sourced more than $15 billion of finance for New Zealand corporates and property companies.