Spy: Revealed — The woman sailing away with Peter Burling's heart

Peter Burling. Photo / Volvo Ocean Race

Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling has revealed the leading lady in his life with a birthday post to her from Europe.

The America's Cup and Olympic champion is dating glamorous socialite Lucinda Nelson.

Earlier this month, before he competed in the SailGP in Saint-Tropez France, 30-year-old Burling posted pictures to social media of Nelson and himself, writing "Happy Birthday" with three love hearts.

Peter Burling and Lucinda Nelson are sailing the waters of love.

Spy understands the pair enjoyed last summer together around Auckland and Waiheke.

Nelson was a fixture during the America's Cup in Auckland this year, with other wives and girlfriends around the cup village, as they cheered Team NZ on to victory. She works for property developer Kurt Gibbons and her social circle is full of well-heeled Auckland fashionistas.

Earlier this year Burling purchased the perfect family home in Ponsonby for $3.37 million.

Socialite Lucinda Nelson has sailed away with Peter Burling's heart.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke hold the America's Cup trophy aloft. Photo / Dean Purcell

The property is a classic villa with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three living rooms and a pool. Burling is still in Europe with sailing partner Blair Tuke and is understood to be readying himself for Round 6 of the SailGP next month in Spain.

If all goes well with travel bubbles, Nelson might be able to watch Burling in action on Round 7 of the SailGP which is scheduled to take place in Sydney in December.