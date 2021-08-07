Spy: Rachel Hunter's Hawaiian getaway

Rachel Hunter getting Zen in Hawaii.

Rachel Hunter is enjoying family time in Hawaii with UK-based daughter Renee Stewart and sister Jacqui Hunter-Monk.

Hunter, who spent much of this year hosting wellness retreats in New Zealand, returned to her second home in Los Angeles in June.

Last month she was reunited with her daughter in LA.

Mid July, Hunter-Monk bid bon voyage to husband, former Kiwi America's Cup Sailor Craig Monk, as he sailed in the Transpac race from LA to Honolulu.

Renee Stewart, Rachel Hunter and Jacqui Hunter-Monk having family fun in LA.

The sisters and daughter followed shortly after and met Monk in Hawaii, where they have been holidaying on the west coast of the Big Island in Kailua-Kona.

Hunter, 51, filmed an episode of Tour of Beauty in Hawaii in 2017.

She has posted images looking as fit as ever in her swimwear, paddling in the tropical waters and told her social media followers she loved the fabulous Big Island Retreat Villas in Kona.

Her son Liam Stewart has missed out on the tropical family vacation, but is still enjoying the winter wonderland of Queenstown, where he is playing ice hockey for the Southern Stampede.

Last week he and Kiwi girlfriend Bella Spooner enjoyed red wine at Gibbston Valley Winery for Spooner's 25th birthday.