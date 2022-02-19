Spy: Rachel Hunter joins Aussie mental health campaign

Rachel Hunter has joined a group of celebrities sending personal messages for the Imperfectly Perfect Campaign.

This week Rachel Hunter joined an uplifting group of mainly Australian celebrities in sending personal messages for the Imperfectly Perfect Campaign.

The campaign aims to change the face of mental health globally, by dismantling its associated stigma. It was started in Australia by international mentor Glenn Marsden, who has interviewed more than 450 celebrities there and around the world, including Rebecca Gibney, her Packed to the Rafters' son Hugh Sheridan and My Kitchen Rules' Manu Feildel.

The interviews are shared in podcasts on Apple and also feature on Facebook and YouTube and it would be fair to compare Marsden and his Aussie campaign goals with Mike King's I Am Hope campaign. A combination of their forces would be great to see.

Hunter, who is no stranger to podcasts on yoga, wellness and self-care, did her interview virtually from her home in Los Angeles. She keeps it simple and sweet in her answer to what imperfectly perfect means to her. She reflects back to when children start taking in the world from the perspective of their innocence.

Rebecca Gibney is also involved in the campaign.

"To me, there's nothing more beautiful than when kids mess up, that whole exploration of life, that capacity to be so open, the eyes wide open and the heart wide open."

Gibney's message is raw, and she shares that she suffered severe depression in her 30s and contemplated taking her life. She explained that on the surface she had the perfect life, yet suffered daily panic attacks that became hourly, and she opened up about seeing a psychologist.

Sheridan focuses on mental health being the number one cause of death for men in Australia and champions easing the pressure and asking for people to stop expecting others to be perfect and to start talking openly about feelings with trusted people.

Feildel's message was to talk or write about mental health and to look after your mates, pick up the phone and have a chat every now and then.

There is something for everyone in the simple and deep messages delivered by the huge number of personalities from a wide range of fields with many relating to the campaign's ethos to disrupt perfections in social media, dismantle corporate silence and break down the barriers that keep many isolated and alone.

WHERE TO GET HELP

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757

Lifeline: 0800 543 354

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, visit: www.mentalhealth.org.nz/get-help/in-crisis/helplines/