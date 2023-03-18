Florence Welch, lead vocalist of Florence + The Machine. Photo / Getty Images

Ahead of their concert next Tuesday at Spark Arena, British Indie rock band Florence + The Machine were the mega-star attraction across the Tasman at Kiwi skincare brand Emma Lewisham’s first big Australian thank-you bash on Wednesday night.

The brand — which launched in Australia three years ago — had a lot to celebrate. It is now exclusively distributed through Mecca as their largest New Zealand brand launch in the retail beauty giant’s history. In January it announced it would be the first NZ brand to sell on Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness and lifestyle website, goop.

Florence Welch and her band wowed a few hundred friends of the Emma Lewisham brand with a live performance at the celebration cocktail party, Sydney’s National Art School.

Emma Lewisham. Photo / Supplied

Lewisham is a massive fan of Welch and chose one of her songs to be played in her wedding ceremony.

Having Welch perform at the event felt like a full-circle moment for the brand.

“A musician who’s paved their own way in an industry to create art that’s unparalleled but open to everyone if you just lean into it — something we feel is synonymous with the brand,” says Lewisham.

Kate Fowler and David Oettle. Photo / Supplied

Many A-listers were in attendance, including brand ambassador, Kiwi model Kate Fowler and boyfriend David Oettle, Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, fashion designer Michael Lo Sordo and top model Charlee Fraser.

Lewisham tells Spy that from the beginning, her goal was to launch her brand into Mecca and the main reason for the party was to celebrate the feat.

Michael Lo Sordo and Charlee Fraser. Photo / Supplied

“They receive thousands of brand submissions and, they decided to put their faith in Emma Lewisham, so, I am incredibly proud to say that as of last month, Emma Lewisham is extensively ranged across Mecca Australia and I want to thank them for their belief and support in us.

“All of these moments are real pinch-me moments — when you can tangibly see that this idea you believed in and created could actually succeed, and while I know Emma Lewisham still has more to conquer, I think it’s important to pause, enjoy the moment and acknowledge how far you’ve come.”