Spy: Meet the new Bachelorette Lexie Brown

Meet Lexie Brown, the next Bachelorette vying for love on our screens. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's nw Bacherlorette has been revealed.

The 31-year-old brunette beauty is a brand and marketing manager from Wellington, whose international career has had a focus on hospitality.

She will feature on the upcoming third series on TVNZ 2.

Brown tells Spy she has never used a dating app and you won't get to know her through her social media either.

"You will only get to know me if you know me in real life," says Brown.

Brown returned from living in Canada last year and says she initially applied to be on the show as a joke — telling the casting team she urgently needed a sperm donor.

It was only when she heard back that she considered the show as a serious dating option.

"Imagine if I actually found my guy? On a bloody dating reality TV show — what are the chances?"

Out of her 18 soon-to-be announced bachelors, Brown is looking for a "relaxed as" Kiwi guy. If they want to impress her dad, they will be able to carry a pig home from hunting.

"It'll be an absolute roller coaster of a ride with loads of laughs. I can't wait to share it with New Zealand," says Brown.

The show's host, Art Green, who has hosted back-to-back series of the Bachelorette after winning the first version of The Bachelor, describes Brown as an adventurous girl-next-door type of woman.

Art Green, who found love with Matilda Green on The Bachelor NZ, will be back to host the show. Photo / Supplied

"She's independent, well-travelled, family-oriented and intelligent," says Green.

"You can look forward to a lot of laughs, some incredible dates, some great twists (some that I didn't even see coming) and hopefully a true love story," he says.

Green, who is expecting a second child with wife Matilda, says he will look more relaxed this season when the roses are being dished out after learning the ropes of hosting on season one. He says he enjoyed the show more by being himself, rather than trying to emulate other hosts.

The show first started to film during Covid restriction levels so there will be no international trips. Instead expect to see dates at some of NZ's best romantic getaways.

Meanwhile, Eric Watson's former mansion in Karaka, Te Hihi Estate, is once again the Bachelor mansion.

Brown's Instagram handle is MissLexieBrown — but she is hoping that might turn into "Mrs".

"If at the end of this all, I walk away with somebody I reckon I could do life with, then that is truly winning," she says.

"But if I don't, then at least I had the best time with some epic people."