The reboot of TVNZ's Heartbreak Island has introduced an overseas cast to star alongside the Kiwis.

Both Warner Bros Discovery and TVNZ are putting a lot of budget and strategy into Love Island-esque productions — but only for the streaming audience.

TVNZ will screen new show FBOY Island NZ, hosted by Shavaughn Ruakere on TVNZ+ only, and Discovery is screening its Clinton Randell-hosted Heartbreak on ThreeNow only.

It's the first production Discovery has made only for streaming. The international cast, Spy is told, is there to make it more fun for Kiwi audiences and to help the on-sell into foreign markets.

Spy sources say the show is steamy — but some of the action has been too hot to handle and has ended up on the cutting room floor.

After the first season, Heartbreak Island star Harry Jowsey went on to star in more reality shows in Hollywood and became an influencer. In the hope of doing the same, it is a sure bet the new Heartbreak cast gave it their best (or possibly their worst) for on-camera memorable moments during filming in Fiji earlier this year.

The starting cast of 16 are in for plenty of surprises. Spy understands even more foreign intruders invade their relationships just as they settle into the tropical love-fest.

Spy's four foreigners to watch are 24-year-old London postman Kieran Hickey, 21-year-old Texan Shamar Sinegal, 23-year-old Kacey Watson, and for the most fun, we have 25-year-old Sydney bartender Amber Yee.

Yee describes herself as a pocket rocket — a fiery night owl who is looking for a bad boy with wit and charm.

Watson loves to take the mickey out of others and has moved to a new country every two or three years. She loves fashion, clubbing and dating.

Hickey is not the slightest bit shy and describes himself as the cheeky chappy, who is always the leader of his 10-strong lad pack — and boasts he scores dates far more than his friends.

Hopefully Sinegal left his phone at home — his last relationship ended because he was putting more energy into TikTok than his girlfriend. He has more than 50k followers on Instagram and claims his work in security gives him plenty of opportunities with women.

Heartbreak Island on ThreeNow is coming soon