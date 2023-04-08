Designer Jakob Carter now has Auckland as his base as he continues to take on the world with his brand. Photo / Supplied

Luxury fashion and fragrance creator Jakob Carter has impressed Auckland’s fashionable set with the opening of his first flagship store on Broadway in Newmarket.

The designer, who put his East Coast town of Ōpōtiki on the fashion map, now has Auckland as his base as he continues to take on the world with his brand.

The Broadway store opened on Thursday evening.

If you’re not familiar with Carter’s clothing, chances are you will have smelled one of his fragrances, scented candles or diffusers — which he tells Spy are now stocked in more than 300 stores around New Zealand.

“It all started when I was 19 and loved designing fashion and fragrances. I decided to make a brand that could include these two things, then I set off on this crazy journey that I’ve been on for six years now.”

Last year, Carter collaborated with singing star Stan Walker to create the fragrance Human.

“It has been an incredible journey working with Stan and the team to create an iconic fragrance that represents his strength and resilience,” he says.

Young designer Jakob Carter. Photo / Supplied

The young designer is itching to tell Spy about his next exciting celebrity collaboration, coming up this year, but won’t even hint at it, because of a non-disclosure agreement, but he promises we will be impressed.

The new store is bound to attract the well-heeled to Carter’s brand, which celebrates luxury fashion.

“You’ll find modern, timeless and bold pieces that are designed to last a lifetime,” he says.

“We are proud to create high-quality luxury garments and products designed and made in New Zealand.”

Carter designed his new store to create the feeling that you are walking into a home.

“We have stuck to our usual black, cream and gold tones, which has created a very sleek look. We are also expanding our collections in-store and now have jewellery.”

The path hasn’t always glistened with gold. Carter says like many small brands, they struggled at the start, but once the word got out that it was a great product, they really started to grow.

The brand has also had online success, with an international customer base of which Carter is proud.

“We have been so lucky to be working with a showroom in Los Angeles that is helping us expand our fashion collections to more international red carpets, and we look forward to showing some of the new fashion pieces during the next red-carpet season.”

In Australia, the brand hopes to launch into at least 150 stores this year, he says, as well as expand into handbags, wallets and sunglasses.



