Spy: Lorraine Downes finds love again with millionaire businessman

Lorraine Downes and Glenn Cotterill have found happiness.

One of New Zealand's most beautiful and beloved women has found happiness once again, after she lost the love of her life, Kiwi cricketing legend Martin Crowe, to cancer five years ago.

Former Miss Universe, Lorraine Downes, is in a relationship with multimillionaire Glenn Cotterill nicknamed "The Grocer" for his success in supermarkets.

Spy understands Lorraine and Glenn met in late January.

They were introduced through close friends and family and have since been inseparable, including sharing a picturesque holiday in Queenstown.

Later this year Downes will feature in the documentary The Rise and Fall of the Miss New Zealand Competition. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

They both recently updated their Facebook pages to reflect they're "in relationships", but did not mention with whom.

Spy understands the couple just want to move forward with their newly-found connection, enjoy being with each other and focus on their relationship, not the past.

Downes, after winning Miss Universe in 1983, made a name for herself as a leading figure in the fashion and beauty industry.

The former Miss Universe lost the love of her life Martin Crowe to cancer 5 years ago. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Last August, the former Dancing with the Stars winner, appeared on the Rialto Channel presenting Fashion's Front Row, a series of fashion documentaries.

Later this year she will feature in the documentary The Rise and Fall of the Miss New Zealand Competition.