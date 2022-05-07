Danielle Cormack is starring in supernatural war thriller Recoil.

A slew of Kiwi stars are mopping up work across the Tasman. Sam Neill, Danielle Cormack, George Mason and JJ Fong are all starring in Aussie productions.

After a massive few years of non-stop work, Jurassic World: Dominion star and Aotearoa national treasure Neill, is headlining the big-name cast for The Twelve, a courtroom drama series for Foxtel.

The 10 one-hour episodes promise to re-shape the court room genre with its complex moral and ethical issues. The Twelve tells the story of 12 jurors, ordinary Australians with struggles of their own, who must decide the case of Kate Lawson, played by Fighting Season's Kate Mulvany, who is accused of killing a child.

Filmed in Sydney, Neill, 74, plays the part of defence barrister Brett Colby. Brooke Satchwell (who also co-starred with Neill in Ride Like a Girl,) plays Georgina, a mother-of-three who has been called for jury duty. A Place to Call Home star Marta Dusseldorp plays Lucy Bloom, the prosecution.

Sam Neill is headlining the big-name cast for The Twelve, a courtroom drama series for Foxtel.

After becoming one of the biggest stars across the Ditch on prison drama Wentworth, Cormack, 51, is starring in supernatural war thriller Recoil alongside Danger Close star Daniel Weber. The film tells the story of three Australian infantry soldiers marooned in the Afghan desert trying to rescue a wounded girl. They find themselves trapped in a never-ending battle with a mysterious enemy. Filming of the movie was supposed to start two years ago and is currently in pre-production.

Daffodils star Mason is in the cast of Aussie surf drama Barons as the Wizard. Coincidentally, late last year he filmed a Hawaiian surf series pilot in Hawaii too called Ke Nui Road. Barons is less Baywatch and more beach to boardroom, fictionally telling of fierce rivalry in the 1970s between surf-wear labels of the era. Headlining Barons' cast is Aussie star Sean Keenan, who appeared with Mason in The Power of the Dog.

Creamerie star Fong, is currently filming the new Netflix comedy Wellmania, starring Aussie comedian and Instagram satirist Celeste Barber.

Creamerie star JJ Fong, is filming the new Netflix comedy Wellmania.

Barber plays Liv, a food writer who has a major health crisis and is forced to rethink her "live fast die young" attitude and embrace wellness.

Fong plays Liv's best friend, investigative journalist Amy Kwan. We think the pairing will be one to watch.