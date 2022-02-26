Spy: Kiwi star rockets to top of Netflix charts

Local actor George Ferrier in Netflix hit One of Us is Lying.

George Ferrier is thrilled NZ audiences can see the US show he filmed in Auckland last year.

High school drama One of Us is Lying debuted on Netflix this week and is already sitting in the streamer's worldwide rankings at No 2.

Ferrier, who won acclaim for starring in movie Juniper alongside Charlotte Rampling last year, filmed the show with an array of US talent in and around Auckland last year.

"The response to the show being on Netflix has been absolutely amazing. My friends and family here in NZ, have finally been able to see the show, and all the hard work we did last year to make it the best it can be - and they're loving it, which makes it all the better," Ferrier tells Spy.

The 21-year-old says that globally the feedback has been awesome, also describing it as an incredible show of support and how loved this story and these characters are.

Ferrier loves how the show's creators and producers pay homage to John Hughes, the king of 80s high school movies, with hits including The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles.

"We were tipping our hats to works like The Breakfast Club and we can specifically see this in recreated shot for shots done by our creative team and the producers on the show," he says.

"We knew how well these movies had been received, and how they had carved their own spot in pop culture, giving us confidence that we were creating something cool and new."

In the detention mystery murder series, Ferrier plays surfer TJ, a surfer in the cool group and head over heels in love with his best friend's girlfriend.

"What I loved about playing TJ was that ultimately, he is a really kind person, but sometimes that kindness can be used to play against him. He has layers and when we get to see TJ go through these experiences, where he gets taken advantage of it, gives the actor a lot to play with. So, his character arc throughout the show was something I had a lot of fun with, finding these different colours and versions of this guy."

George Ferrier in One of Us is Lying.

Ferrier played Leo on Dirty Laundry in 2016 and spent 2019 sniffing out the Hollywood dream. When he came home the world went into lockdowns because of Covid.

"It worked out for the best, because a lot of international productions were coming here to film, which is how I landed One of Us is Lying. And one of the greatest gifts the show has given me is the new connections that have come from it. I've made some new best friends from the show and we're definitely planning to head back to LA later this year to keep the ball rolling."

Executive Producer Matt Groesch, who previously raved to Spy about filming in NZ, will arrive back in Auckland from the US this week to start preparing for the show's second season.

"We are so thrilled to be coming back to Auckland for season 2 of the show, picking up on the cliff hanger of season 1," Groesch tells Spy.

"The crew, cast and country are incredible, and is undoubtedly what helped to make this show a success and garner a second season. Everyone was so incredible to work with, which made the gruelling hours of set life a lot of fun."

Will Ferrier be back on set for season 2?

Groesch says they are hoping for him to come back if his schedule with other projects allows it. Ferrier is indeed in demand - he is about to start work on another international project filming in NZ.