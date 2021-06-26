Spy: Kiwi NRL star Benji Marshall and wife Zoe's baby news

Benji Marshall and Zoe Marshall with baby Ever. Sourced from instagram.

NRL star Benji Marshall and wife, podcast and social media personality Zoe, have welcomed baby number two.

The Marshalls couldn't help but share their excitement of welcoming a younger sister, Ever, for 2-year-old brother Fox, with Zoe taking to Instagram to share the news and first photos of their baby girl in Sydney last week.

"No words. Just her. Ever J Marshall, born 15:15pm on the 15th June. Truly, madly, deeply in love," she wrote.

Former Warriors' star Benji, who currently plays for the Tigers also wrote: "Ever J Marshall Welcome to the world baby girl. Mum, Fox and I love you and can't wait to give you the world. I am already wrapped around your little finger. You are my everything."

Following Ever's birth, Zoe then celebrated her own birthday on the 17th and on Tuesday this week she was back at her glamorous best, with hair and makeup done ready for a photoshoot with Ever.

Myer Bevan and Juliette Perkins are expecting.

Meanwhile, top NZ model Juliette Perkins and professional football player partner Myer Bevan have announced they are expecting their first child.

Last October Spy revealed Perkins and Bevan were dating. Since then the 24-year-old forward Bevan joined TS Galaxy FC from South Africa's top tier league on a three-year contract. Perkins, 22, has been back in Sydney modelling. On Tuesday, Perkins, currently glowing on the cover of Fashion Quarterly, in a flowing floral dress, announced the pair are expecting a baby.

"Thank you for giving me the greatest gift in the whole world. 20/10/2021," she wrote.

On social media she also revealed they are expecting a girl and that she spent two weeks in MIQ while pregnant.

Bevan, an All White, has already played in England, Sweden and the United States and is expected to play for the OlyWhites at the Olympics in Tokyo next month.