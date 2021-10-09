Spy: Kiwi Hollywood stars reunited in Australia

A new Netflix film has brought the pair together again after 27 years. Photos / Supplied

Kiwi acting veteran Cliff Curtis has reunited with his The Piano co-star Anna Paquin on a new Netflix movie, True Spirit.

Spy understands filming is underway in Queensland for the movie about Aussie teenager Jessica Watson, who became the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop around the world when she was just 16.

Young Aussie star Teagan Croft plays Watson, Paquin her mother, Julie, and Curtis, Croft's coach Ben Bryant.

It's been 27 years since The Piano, which won an Oscar for Paquin when she was 14.

Since then both she and Curtis, 53, have had stellar careers. Paquin starred with another The Piano alumni Harvey Keitel two years ago in Martin Scorsese's mob movie, The Irishman.

The actress recently celebrated her 11th anniversary with her True Blood co-star and husband Stephen Moyer and she has just finished filming US NFL movie American Underdog with Dennis Quaid.

Curtis will be on movie screens pretty much non-stop over the next few years. His recently released film, science fiction thriller Reminiscence, sees him star as the bad guy to Hugh Jackman.

Meanwhile, the first of his Avatar sequels is due for release at the end of next year. Filming has been completed on the James Cameron-helmed second and third instalments, with four and five understood to still require filming in Wellington.

Curtis plays Tonowari in all four sequels, which will be released in two-year instalments.