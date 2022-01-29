Karl Urban enjoying a movie during his summer holiday.

Kiwi Hollywood stars Frankie Adams, Karl Urban and Martin Henderson are enjoying a summer break in New Zealand after filming their shows in Canada last year.

After Adams finished her fifth and final season of Amazon Prime Sci-Fi space series The Expanse in Toronto late last year, she headed to film a new project in Australia.

Adams stars in Amazon Prime series The Lost Flowers of Alice with Oscar winner and Hollywood megastar Sigourney Weaver and a cast of Aussie's leading actors. Filming in Sydney and rural New South Wales wrapped before Christmas with Adams saying, she felt incredibly lucky, and it was a joy and honour to work with the best.

This week Adams shared her best January moments in Aotearoa with friends and family, telling her social media followers it was worth the multiple MIQs it took to get home.

Frankie Adams (right) with co-stars Leah Purcell (middle) and Sigourney Weaver (left).

Urban has finished his third season of filming Amazon prime hit The Boys in Toronto, and Henderson the fourth season of his Netflix romance series, Virgin River, in Vancouver.

While Urban has enjoyed being out on his boat on the Waitematā and going to watch his The Boys co-star Jack Quaid in Scream at the movies, Henderson has been finishing voice-over work for Virgin River from a studio in Auckland.

The former Grey's Anatomy star has jumped back into the horror movie genre, where he made a name for himself in The Ring and most recently The Strangers: Prey at Night. Henderson recently completed filming X, the premise of which has a film crew arriving to shoot an adult film at a secluded farmhouse in Texas. When the reclusive elderly hosts take a special interest in their young guests, the couple's leering turns violent.

Martin Henderson is back in town for the holidays.

Starring alongside Henderson are Scream and You star Jenna Ortega, Emma actress Mia Goth, Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow and Don't Look Up's Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi.

Expected home from Hollywood soon are Rena Owen and Rose McIver. McIver is fresh off a dream run for her high rating CBS sitcom Ghost. Spy hears Owen is hoping Covid settings and timing will allow the premiere of Whina, in which she plays the older Dame Whina Cooper, to go ahead as planned.