Joe Naufahu on Brokenwood. Photo / Supplied

Former Dothraki warlord Joe Naufahu and comedian Laura Daniel hit a different stride and heat things up on the eighth season of murder-mystery series The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Naufahu, a former professional rugby player who runs fitness company Ludus Magnus, ironically plays a fitness fanatic who volunteers for the local fire brigade. He comes under suspicion when it appears Brokenwood might have its first serial killer.

Naufahu previously worked on the epic Game of Thrones, one of the world's biggest shows, but tells Spy he got to fulfil a dream when he landed a role in the latest whodunnit series in an episode titled Four Fires and a Funeral.

The show is famous for its special guest appearances and doesn't disappoint in Naufahu's episode. Along with Daniel, the star-studded line-up includes Todd Emerson with his real-life husband Kip Chapman, and original Shortland Street alumni Paul Gittins.

"I had so much fun working on this show," says Naufahu. "We had a stellar cast to work alongside and I got to drive a fire truck!"

"The only real issue we had was that we filmed the episode in the height of summer, so the whole experience was hot in more ways than one."

This series of The Brokenwood Mysteries has been a long time coming. Thanks to Covid-19, it launches on TVNZ One on the August 7, more than a year after filming began in July 2021.

Joe Naufahu, Laura Daniel, Fern Sutherland and Neill Rea on Brokenwood. Photo / Supplied

The team is already filming the ninth season of the series, making it one of New Zealand's longest-running drama series.

For lead actor Fern Sutherland, who plays Detective Kristin Sims, the chance to come back each season and work with a wide range of top actors is an absolute highlight.

"One of the things that I really like about this show is that we are constantly meeting new inhabitants of the town, such as the fire brigade, gold miners, line dancers, museum curators and Tim Balme is forever writing weird and wonderful characters," says Sutherland.

"I love turning up on set each season to find out who we are going to be working with. Even now, in our ninth series, I feel like we've barely even begun to scratch the surface in terms of all the amazing actors we have available in New Zealand."

For Neill Rea, who plays the other lead in the series, Detective Mike Shepherd, it's the beauty of learning new skillsets in each season that keeps him coming back for more.

"This season we did line dancing, so I have officially become a 'dactor' which is a dance actor, and I was bloody good, actually," he says.

Both Sutherland and Rea have become famous the world over, followed by loyal fans of the detective genre.

The hit series, which is touted as New Zealand's most successful international series, screens in 17 different territories and is watched by audiences of millions.