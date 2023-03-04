Antonia Prebble officiated the wedding of her friends, actress JJ Fong and veteran cinematographer Marty Smith in January. Photo / Instagram

Antonia Prebble officiated the wedding of her friends, actress JJ Fong and veteran cinematographer Marty Smith in January. Photo / Instagram

She might be starring as the murderous Rebekah on Shortland Street, but in real life, Antonia Prebble is all about the love.

While juggling multiple projects, the 38-year-old star officiated the wedding of her friends, actress JJ Fong and veteran cinematographer Marty Smith in January.

Smith and Prebble go back a couple of decades. He was director of photography on Outrageous Fortune and Westside — which Prebble starred in for years — and on his new wife’s show, Creamerie.

“I haven’t been able to do many weddings recently because of filming commitments, so Jess and Marty’s was the first in a while,” Prebble tells Spy.

“It was so special being in that role for them though, as they are both dear friends of mine and I am so happy for them.”

Fong’s fellow co-creators in Creamerie, co-star Perlina Lau and director Roseanne Liang were her bridesmaids. Co-star Kim Crossman was in attendance, as well as a handful of other Kiwi A-list actors, including Prebble’s fiance Dan Musgrove and their Westside co-stars, David de Lautour and Hannah Marshall.

JJ Fong has a new Netflix show out at the end of this month. Photo / Supplied

Prebble has been delighting couples as a celebrant since 2018 and after a few delays, she and Musgrove, who are parents to two children, are hoping their own nuptials will take place next year. The fashionista known for her perfect sartorial choices is possibly the best-dressed celebrant in the business.

Currently starring on Shorty as the murderous Rebekah, head of the Brightshine Church, Prebble also has a starring role in an Australian series coming out this year.

Last year Prebble filmed family violence drama Safe Home in Melbourne and is set to film a new series for Three.

The feel-good factor outside acting continues for Prebble, who is launching into the podcast world with a show, What Matters Most, starting this week.

Each week, she and friend, clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire, will chat about everyday issues they think make up the moral and cultural climate of our times.

Antonia Prebble and Jacqui Maguire. Photo / Supplied

The pair will help listeners with topics including the challenges of making friends as adults, through to how to have difficult conversations — and promise to offer curious and soulful insight, support and practical tools to help their audience understand and navigate the personal challenges people go through with their own experiences and emotions.

Meanwhile, Fong has finished filming her second series of TVNZ+’s post-apocalyptic comedy Creamerie. It is currently in its editing stage.

And she has a new Netflix show out at the end of this month, Aussie comedy Wellmania, starring comedian and Instagram satirist Celeste Barber.

Barber plays Liv, a food writer who has a major health crisis and is forced to rethink her “live fast — die young” attitude and embrace wellness. Fong plays Liv’s best friend, investigative journalist Amy Kwan.

It’s not Fong’s first time on the streaming giant, the former Go Girls and Shortland Street star also starred in Netflix’s The New Legends of Monkey and romcom Falling Inn Love.