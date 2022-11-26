Power Rangers star Chance Perez with long-term love Emma Smith and their daughter, Brooklyn, left. Photo / Supplied

Power Rangers star Chance Perez chose a New Zealand wedding over Hollywood when he married his long-term love Emma Smith this month.

The couple – who met at high school in Southern California – became young parents to their 7-year-old daughter Brooklyn in their teens.

That didn’t stop them from co-parenting to the fullest, working hard and following their dreams. Perez, 25, started in the entertainment industry when he was 19, coming to recognition on US music competition show Boy Band, which he won with four other musicians. The group got a record deal with Hollywood Records as a band, In Real Life.

When Covid hit, the boys took a step back from music as no one was allowing studio time for recording.

Power Rangers came knocking and Perez was cast as Javi Garcia, a musician and black ranger. He and his family’s New Zealand love affair started when they travelled here two years ago for Perez to start filming in the series. With lockdowns and not seeing family or friends for a year, it was just the three of them for the first time in their lives.

They have loved every minute of exploring Auckland and the rest of the country and have become an even closer unit.

Perez proposed to Smith, 24, at Mammoth Mountain California in February this year.

“We looked at countless venues all over Southern California and we kept coming back to the idea of having a small ceremony in New Zealand,” they tell Spy.

“To eternalise our love in the country that played such a big part in our story felt right to us.”

Both grew up near the beach in California so a Kiwi beach wedding was a must and they chose tropical oasis Flaxmere House just minutes from Bethells beach on Auckland’s West Coast.

“The gorgeous landscapes and Waitākere Ranges as our backdrop felt like a green screen.”

The couple chose A-List wedding celebrant Francieli McWilliams, not only for her vibe but her living near them in Ponsonby helped their time in nuptials preparations – which they say had them looking into themselves.

Daughter Brooklyn was very much a part of their ceremony. Perez placed a locket on Smith symbolising their union not only as husband and wife but as a family.

The couple were thrilled when many of their closest family and friends from the US were able to make it for their intimate but chic nuptials – including their parents and siblings.

Rounding out the wedding were local friends and of course the Power Rangers family.

“As well as showing our family and friends around, we wanted to share some of our favourite Kiwi classics with them as well, including pavlova and our favourite NZ wines.”

Smith looked stunning for the ceremony in a micro-sequin Katie May wedding gown - and a hand-beaded Retrofete cocktail dress for the reception. Perez on the other hand wanted to wear something Kiwi and picked up a custom tuxedo from Rembrandt.

Since Perez is still in the midst of filming Power Rangers, the newlyweds had a short honeymoon in a gorgeous secluded Airbnb villa deep in the Waitākere ranges overlooking the Tasman Sea.

Mr and Mrs Perez are also planning to have a reception in Los Angeles to celebrate with family and friends who weren’t able to make the journey. After that, they’re planning a longer honeymoon somewhere hot and beautiful.