Spy: Former Black Cap's Mexican wedding

Happy days for the newly-weds Corey Anderson and Mary Shamburger.

Former Black Cap Corey Anderson has married his Texan love, Mary Shamburger, in a picturesque wedding in Mexico.

Last year Anderson, 30, accepted a three-year contract with the upcoming Major League Cricket T20 in the USA and officially retired from New Zealand Cricket. He told Cricbuzz on leaving NZC, that his decision to play in the US depended not only on his professional front, but also on his personal life.

Anderson and Shamburger spent most of the Covid-19 pandemic in Texas. Spy understands lockdowns meant multiple postponements and venue changes for their nuptials.



The pair became engaged in the Greek Islands in 2018. US friends and family joined them last weekend at the One&Only Palmilla resort on the Los Cabos peninsula in Mexico. The couple's Kiwi friends include billionaire Harry Hart and Cartier Lee, Zuru boss Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton, and her sister Morgan and partner Tim McGoldrick.

As the next best thing to being there, McGoldrick joined the wedding by Zoom, and showed his social media followers, as did other Kiwi friends of the couple.

One Kiwi did make it up there, Anderson's best man, entrepreneur and CEO of Jasper Wealth Mark Hurley, whose wife, Camille, is also from Texas. They also married in Mexico in 2018 and, with their baby daughter, have been in Texas visiting Camille's family since July.



The latest wedding was as stunning as its surroundings. They had their nuptials at the resort's whitewashed chapel, which is described as the jewel in the Palmilla crown.

Shamburger wore an ivory off-the-shoulder floral lace dress and had 10 bridesmaids. Anderson looked smart in a cream tuxedo jacket, black trousers and bow tie. The reception was held in the resort courtyard gardens.