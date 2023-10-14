Emmett Skilton and Holly Shervey are to be married in December.

After an eight-year engagement, the countdown is on for entertainment stars Emmett Skilton and Holly Shervey to meet in the aisle at their long-awaited wedding.

After postponements due to Covid-19, combined with juggling international acting schedules, the couple will finally tie the knot in December.

Last weekend, the build-up started with their hen and stag dos. Shervey had hers in her hometown of Queenstown and Skilton celebrated in Auckland.

Younger brother Toby organised the boys’ bash, and guests included Skilton’s former Almighty Johnsons co-stars Ben Barrington, Dean O’Gorman and Jared Turner.

Emmett Skilton at his stag do with Ben Barrington.

“We kicked off the shenanigans in the viaduct at Dr Rudi’s Rooftop Brewing, then ramped it up at Kauri Bay Boomrock, unleashing our inner warriors with clay shooting, bows and arrows and axe throwing, then [headed] to a bach north of Auckland for a whole lot more partying,” Skilton tells Spy.

Emmett Skilton during his stag do.

The Young Rock actor tried to keep it classy, but says he has a memory blackout from about 8pm to 10am.

“Let’s just say 15 shots before 3pm doesn’t pass the sophistication test,” says Skilton.

Shervey’s sister Taylor brought her girls together. They included grandma Lorraine and fellow actor Jacqueline Nairn, who is the couple’s wedding celebrant.

“We began the hen’s celebration with an air of sophistication and class, indulging in perfume workshops and crafting some delicious cocktails. But, of course, my incredible bridal crew couldn’t resist a wild twist,” says Shervey.

Holly Shervey at her hen do.

Before she knew, it she was taking part in the #HollyOlympics in front of tourists by Lake Wakitipu, with each obstacle a comedic and oh-so-tragic event from her past.

Holly Shervey at her hen do.

Before their big day, and among the dress fittings and catering tastings, the couple are working together on Shervey’s successful Instagram show, Millennial Jenny.

“Beyond the wedding hustle, life’s been a whirlwind of incredible acting, writing and directing opportunities. One of our recent Millennial Jenny episodes skyrocketed to nearly five million views,” says Skilton.

“We’re gearing up to shoot more episodes in early November, and brace yourselves for a side-splitting Christmas special.”

Their wedding will be at a private venue in the countryside north of Auckland.

“It’s really been a long time coming,” says Skilton. “I love Holly to the moon and back and, after a few pandemic-related postponements, I’ve been waiting eight bloody years to say ‘I do’ to her! Ain’t nothing stopping us now.”