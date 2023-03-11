Former All Black Steven Luatua married veterinary nurse Olivia Eade in a stunning wedding on Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

Sailing star Peter Burling and rugby luminary Steven Luatua both tied the knot recently.

At the end of last month, former All Black and Auckland Blues player Luatua married veterinary nurse Olivia Eade in a stunning wedding on Waiheke Island.

The couple dated for six years and have most recently been living in the UK, where Luatua plays for the Bristol Bears in the English Premiership. The pair exchanged vows at picturesque Mudbrick Vineyard and had a joyful day celebrating with friends and family.

There was an abundance of sporting talent in attendance, including All Black and former Auckland Blues Captain Patrick Tuipulotu with partner Silver Fern Phoenix Karaka, and former Silver Fern Kayla Johnson and her husband, Warriors’ player Shaun Johnson.

Luataua, who is already back in the UK playing rugby, tells Spy they had a beautiful day, and he can’t wait for his new wife to re-join him in the UK this weekend.

America’s Cup-winning skipper Burling, 32, married his partner of four years, Lucinda Nelson last weekend.

Burling proposed to Nelson — a lawyer and interior design expert — last year on a trip to New York, following the Chicago US SailGP event.

Peter Burling married his partner of four years, Lucinda Nelson last weekend. Photo / Instagram

Their glamorous nuptials took place by the beach in Matarangi on the Coromandel Peninsula under a floral arch.

A black-tie reception followed under two massive marquees, in the shade of the upmarket holiday resort’s signature pines.

Spy understands the official pictures are due back soon.

We are told the pair had a magnificent day surrounded by friends and family, including Burling’s sailing mates Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Josh Junior, who were his groomsmen.