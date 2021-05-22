Spy: Duco boss' baby bliss beckons

Aria and David Higgins are expecting a little bundle of joy.

This year marks a major change of pace for Duco founder David Higgins — he's to become a dad.

The 42-year-old is famous for living in the fast lane, putting on lavish local events and global boxing bouts.

Higgins seems much calmer since he has been with his partner, Aria, for the past couple of years. It seems Aria is the yin to his yang and we hear they are expecting a baby girl in early July.

The couple have travelled locally and internationally together and attend music festivals featuring a more holistic side.

Higgins would not comment on his family life but is bouncing with a new zest, which he puts down to a more balanced life and a new passion for Bikram yoga.

He might have changed lanes a little, but he is not slowing down on the business side, aside from wrangling boxer Joseph Parker's next bout, Higgins is excited to bring his T20 Black Caps match to the North Island and is still hyped that the Christchurch match in January was the most-watched sporting event in the last year.

It's not all sport — Duco has taken Synthony, electronic dance music played live by a full orchestra, throughout NZ and Australia and he is excited to be going global, more on which he says he will announce soon.