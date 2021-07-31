Spy: Country of lovers? More romantic movies being filmed in NZ

Matthew Walker and Brooke Williams star in upcoming romance movie Love Knots, filming in NZ.

Godzone is becoming the go-to location for filming romantic Hallmark-style flicks. Spy can reveal the latest film is made-for-TV movie Love Knots.

The movie follows in the steps of the recently-filmed Netflix movie, The Royal Treatment - produced in Dunedin this year - and A Love Yarn, which starred Hollywood-based Anna Hutchison and filmed here last year.

Like A Love Yarn, Love Knots is being produced by Canadian company Incendo and Screentime NZ.

Both lead actors are from New Zealand. Brooke Williams stars as Jodie Carpenter, the owner of The Loft, her family's sail-making company, which is near quaint Redmond's Bay Marina.

When a wealthy developer buys the port, Jodie meets architect Will Calvin, played by Matthew Walker, who developed the lavish new plans for the new marina. Jodie fears her business and heritage will be torn down and replaced and spends her time teaching him about the community and hopes he can harmonise his plans with local culture and traditions.

Williams will be familiar to fans of The Shannara Chronicles and in 2019 appeared in Marvel's Agents of the S.H.I.E.L.D. as Snowflake.

Walker plays Dr Karl Vanderbeck on Shortland Street and has appeared on Home And Away, Dirty Laundry and Filthy Rich.

Last week Walker told his social media followers that chemistry came easy with Williams and said she was divine, brilliant and utterly hilarious.

"This shoot was a dream and I spent most of it in fits of laughter thanks to this lady. Love Knots, filmed in beautiful NZ - coming soon," he said.

Filming is understood to have taken place at Sandspit beach near Waiuku.