Clint Roberts and Jordan Watson.

Two A-list dads are launching a podcast with NZME on parenting which promises to be a candid and funny weekly chat about everything involved in being a modern parent.

Between them, ZM host Clint Roberts, 36, and Jordan Watson, 33, star of YouTube’s How to Dad video series, are fathers to five daughters.

They tell Spy they’re walking headfirst into the unknown, discussing everything they don’t know about parenting — and a few things they do — in The Parenting Hangover which premieres this Thursday on iHeartRadio.

“It’s only right we announce this on Mother’s Day because we’ll be leaning on all the advice given to us by the incredible mums in our lives,” the pair tell Spy.

Becoming a dad has been a life-changing experience for Roberts, who with wife Lucy is father to Tui, 3, and Maggie, 2. He has shown his softer side talking about his girls on his afternoon drive show with Bree Tomasel.

Watson became a household name eight years ago with his DIY YouTube How to Dad series. His first clip was on Facebook with his then-4-month-old daughter, Alba. The clip, intended for a soon-to-be-dad friend, demonstrated how to hold a baby and went viral, as did his relatable Kiwi dad approach.

He set up his YouTube channel in January the next year and started to do weekly videos. Watson has had more than 172 million video views on YouTube and 250 million views on Facebook.

Alba is now 8 and along with wife Jody (How to Mum) and their two other daughters Mila, 10, and Nala, 5, it has been a family affair of “how to” videos.

Roberts and Watson say they wanted to create a place for guys who want to be good dads — and the partners, families and friends who support them — to go to for information and inspiration.

From having candid, engaging and honest conversations with everyday dads about experiences, feelings and learnings, to conversations with sleep experts and intimacy counsellors — they say the range of stories and insights from their The Parenting Hangover discussions are sure to create newsworthy content for everyone.

“Launching The Parenting Hangover is like being first-time parents again — hopefully there’ll be cute, memorable moments and not too many tantrums,” they say.

Their first podcast starts where it all begins: “the birds and the bees”, stemming from a conversation Watson had to have with his girls this week.