Spy: Carlos Spencer returning to our screens ahead of the RWC

Matua Parkinson and Carlos Spencer. Photo / Supplied

Spy can reveal former star All Black and Toffee Pop model Carlos Spencer will return to television screens soon on a rugby sojourn to France.

Last year Spencer, 47, explored his love of DIY hosting TVNZ 1′s Carlos’ Reno Rescue and now he’s been snapped up for a show called Lost In France, on Prime next month ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Partnering in the show with Spencer is fellow former Māori rugby star player and good mate Matua Parkinson, 48.

Matua Parkinson during a game of rugby. Photo / Andrew Warner

Parkinson, who has earned himself the nickname of Wild Man from television shows ranging from hunting and surviving in the bush to more cultural fare, is the perfect travel buddy for Spencer on their mission to show what Kiwis really know about France. And to show what the French really think about us.

Over four episodes Carlos (“Los”) and Matua (“Mutz”) will experience the heart of French culture and cuisine, comparing it along the way to how we do things at home. Still filming, the pair have so far travelled to Paris, Biarritz, Narbonne and Toulouse, and say they have met a mix of hearty and refined French characters, legendary French rugby players, and Kiwis who have made France their home.

“I can’t wait for Aotearoa to see our adventures. This trip has been a real eye-opener and sharing it with my old mate Mutz we’ve had some great laughs along the way,” Spencer tells Spy.

“The great thing about rugby is the connections we’ve made over the years and now we get to reconnect and share cultures. It’s been awesome so far.”

Spencer, Parkinson and their crew have traversed the hustle and bustle of the cities to the smaller towns, and of course, the stadiums where all the RWC action will be kicking off in September. Spencer was thrilled to visit Stade Raoul-Barriere, in Beziers in the south of the country, where Spencer says his All Black journey started 28 years ago.

Spy is told the banter is hilarious as the pair travel their way around the European capital of cuisine and culture and find out if France really is more cultured than Aotearoa.

Some of the French notables they’ve caught up with include French rugby players Serge Blanco, Imanol Harinordoquy, Philippe Sela, Abdelatif Benazzi, Christian Califano and Gerard Bertrand, now one of the leading winemakers in France, and Franck Mesnel, who now owns major sports’ fashion label named Eden Park.

Carlos Spencer during the Lions against NZ Maori match at Waikato Stadium in 2005. Photo / Chris Skelton

The pair also get to see France through the eyes of former Samoan rugby player Henry Tuilagi and enjoy his island-style hospitality with mouthwatering foods from his catering business Chief’s Events. Kiwis based in France, including former All Blacks Jerome Kaino and Mike Clamp, provide unique insights into what it’s like to live and love the French lifestyle.

After winning the French Top 14 title for the second time for Toulouse in 2021, Kaino retired and stayed on to become the Toulouse skills coach and academy assistant coach.