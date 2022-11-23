Former All Black Carlos Spencer. Photo / Getty

Blues great Carlos Spencer is joining the franchise as an assistant coach for the women’s side for Super Rugby Aupiki 2023.

Spencer, who won three titles with the Blues, has previously worked as an assistant with the Hurricanes in 2019 and 2020. Most recently he’s been part of the New Orleans Gold coaching staff in Major League Rugby.

“When I was playing, I always liked to bring a bit of innovation and ‘out-the-box’ thinking to the table,” Spencer said.

“Now as a coach I want to encourage and help grow those same traits in our nib Blues wahine.”

Spencer said the impact of the recent Rugby World Cup has been a joy to watch and expects Super Rugby Aupiki to benefit from the Black Ferns’ World Cup success.

“You’ve seen the rise of women’s rugby and the way the public got right in behind the Black Ferns recently.”

“We’re at an exciting juncture for the sport and I’m really looking forward to getting involved and doing what I can to help grow and support women’s rugby.”

He joins his son Payton at the franchise who has signed a professional rugby contract with New Zealand Sevens and the Blues.

The young fullback had been tipped to follow in his father’s footsteps after making serious waves in schoolboy rugby this season with Hamilton Boys’ High School.