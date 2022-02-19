Spy: Antony Starr filming Guy Ritchie movie with Jake Gyllenhaal

Director Guy Ritchie, local actor Antony Starr and Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Watch out Jason Statham, Kiwi star Antony Starr might just be coming for your action crown.

Starr is filming for British director Guy Ritchie's latest movie in Spain. Ritchie's untitled action-thriller has Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal as top billing, playing Sergeant Kinley, who is on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan when he is teamed with local interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim of Warrior fame) to survey the region.

Former Outrageous Fortune twin, Starr has scored a role among an impressive list of supporting action names. From Ritchie's movie The Gentlemen are Jason Wong and Sean Sager, Viking's Alexander Ludwig, Knightfall's Bobby Schofield and Cruella's Emily Beecham.

Although 46-year-old Starr has garnered a worldwide following from his superhero role on Amazon Prime's The Boys, alongside fellow Kiwi Karl Urban, we think Ritchie would have liked his action and fighting abilities from Starr's lead role as Lucas Hood on Banshee, the breakout crime drama he led for four seasons and for which he became a name in the US.

Ritchie's movie is filming in Alicante, Spain, which fills in for Afghanistan. It's likely Starr is playing a soldier in Gyllenhaal's army patrol and hopefully doesn't get killed off too early in the action.

Filming started last month and by the looks of a The Boys' announcement this week, Starr may indeed be in Europe until March.

Before Urban and Starr have the highly anticipated season 3 premiere of The Boys, most of the stars will appear at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference in Austin Texas in March. The annual event celebrates the convergence of the tech, film, and music industries.

Urban, who spent the summer holidaying in Auckland, will appear on a panel alongside six other cast members including Jessie T. Usher and Chace Crawford and executive producer Eric Kripke. Starr was not in the line-up.