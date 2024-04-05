Voyager 2023 media awards
Spinal Destination actor on the devastating accident that left him a tetraplegic

By Karl Puschmann
6 mins to read
Kiwi dark comedy Spinal Destination is set in a spinal unit and stars Oscar Phillips, Bree Peters, John Landreth, and Tom Sainsbury.

A sudden accident left him a tetraplegic, now he’s the star of a new local dramedy. Karl Puschmann talks to John Landreth.

Warning: This article deals with suicide and depression

On a rainy night in 2018, actor John Landreth’s life changed forever.

