The Spice Girls are set to be the subject of a biopic produced by Netflix. Photo / Fred Duval, FilmMagic

A Spice Girls series could soon be in the works as the band have reportedly decided to press on without Geri Horner.

The four other members of the 90s girl group have agreed to overrule Horner as they plan to go ahead with a Netflix biopic, the Sun reports.

“Geri has been dragging her heels for almost a year now and the rest of the band are keen to plough ahead as next year marks the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut single Wannabe,” an insider said.

“A drama doesn’t actually involve the girls taking as much time out of their lives to be a part of it,” they said, explaining the fivesome would “just need to endorse the project and provide what input and insight they can”.

Production hoped to secure all five of the “pop royalty”, a source told the Daily Mail, but Horner has held out on committing to the project.