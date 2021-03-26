Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Soundtrack to My Life: Anthony Phelps, photographer

4 minutes to read

Photographer Anthony Phelps on assignement shooting bands at music festival Sweetwaters in 1981.

Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

God Save the Queen - Sex Pistols

I first heard this on Barry Jenkin's radio show. He was a big radio DJ in the late-70s and into the 80s. His show played later at night

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.