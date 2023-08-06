Sophia Bush has wiped all photos of her husband from Instagram and filed an abrupt divorce, just one month after celebrating her first wedding anniversary. Photo / Getty Images

Sophia Bush has wiped all photos of her husband from Instagram and filed an abrupt divorce, just one month after celebrating her first wedding anniversary. Photo / Getty Images

Sophia Bush is divorcing her husband of one year, Grant Hughes, and has deleted every picture of him from her social media, reports New York Post.

The One Tree Hill actress also changed her Instagram handle, swapping her spouse’s name for her maiden name, as news of their abrupt divorce came to the surface. The sudden divorce comes just a few weeks after the pair gushed about each other when celebrating their one-year anniversary.

It was announced on Saturday that Bush and the Drink Good Wine CEO had called it quits. That same day, Bush, 41, filed for divorce.

“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during Covid through their love of community service,” a source told People. “They continue to run their non-profit together and remain good friends.”

The divorce comes just a few weeks after the seemingly-happy couple celebrated one year since they had tied the knot. Bush posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram, alongside a snap from their wedding day.

“Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary,” Bush shared in a now-deleted post.

The split comes just a few weeks after the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Photo / Instagram

Hughes also shared a post to honour his wife of one year with a heartwarming message.

“Happy 1st Anniversary, my love!,” he wrote. “What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!”

The post is still on Hughes’ page.

Bush and Hughes had been friends for nearly ten years before they started dating. The pair got closer during a trip to Nicaragua to celebrate New Year’s Eve after meeting online.

However, it wasn’t until the Corona Virus pandemic that they started to explore their relationship romantically. Within a few months, they announced their engagement with a snap taken at Lake Como, Italy.

“So it turns out that being your favorite [sic] person’s favorite [sic] person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES,” Bush wrote in the post’s caption in August 2021.







