Some like it ... how it is: The battle to save Marilyn Monroe’s former LA home from wrecking ball

By John Gittelsohn
Bloomberg·
6 mins to read

Marilyn Monroe in her iconic pink dress from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. She bought the Los Angeles home six months before her death in 1962.

Marilyn Monroe’s last home faces the wrecking ball if its owners get their way this week in a court bid to overturn its designation as a historic landmark.

Brinah Milstein, daughter of a prominent Cleveland real estate developer, and Roy Bank, a reality TV producer, paid US$8.35 million (NZ$14.2m) in

