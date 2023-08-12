Rachel Zegler's recent comments about Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have divided fans. Photo / Getty Images

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the latest Disney film set for a modern remake, but it seems the new plot isn’t sitting well with some fans.

The live-action remake will be led by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot and will see a slight change to the plot with Snow White appearing as a brave leader instead of the love-obsessed damsel in distress she was portrayed as in the 1937 original film.

Speaking to Variety, Zegler said, “She’s not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.”

Continuing to say, “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true. So, it’s just a really incredible story for young people everywhere to see themselves in.”

It’s a plot that her co-star, Gadot also endorses. She recently told Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming version of the film sees the Disney princess as “proactive” and is “relevant” to where society is today in terms of feminism and female empowerment.

Despite the change to the plot that is intended to be empowering, many fans are upset with the change. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan called out the change saying it’s so different to the original story that they should create an entirely different film with different characters.

“Snow White was a classic tale about love that conquered evil nothing about that screams weak, this new live-action is telling a completely different narrative,” the user said.

“It shouldn’t be called live action at all. They should just create a different story with original characters, that shouldn’t be so hard. Also the ‘modern women having to choose between love and power’ is so outdated we don’t have to choose we can have it all,” they continued.

Another person said, “Not every single movie today needs to be about women in power. We can have movies about princesses being saved by a prince.”

However, some are in favour of the changes and one person came in defence of Zegler saying the backlash is some of the “stupidest s**t” they’ve seen on the social media platform.

“She made one comment about how Snow White has ambitions of her own that has nothing to do with romance, and suddenly everyone decided that women being damsels in distress is [feminist], actually.”

Others also called out the backlash claiming people shouldn’t care about Disney princesses when they are adults, while another said “leave my girl alone”.

Snow White is scheduled to hit cinemas in March next year.