With a thoroughly preppy, college football feel, Snoop was flanked by dozens of dancers dressed in red, white and blue uniforms and flashy pyrotechnics, his vocals staying incredibly clear for the zesty set which also featured his catchy chart-topper Sweat and his Justin Timberlake collaboration Signs.

Australian singer Jessica Mauboy, who was earlier unmasked as a surprise local performer after being spotted at a rehearsal at Marvel Stadium this week, also joined Snoop onstage toward the end of the 14-minute performance for a duet of Beautiful.

There were, of course, many words in the lyrics that needed censoring, with Snoop gladly coming to the party after promising a “family friendly” showing.

Snoop Dogg performed in front of 100,000 AFL fans. Photo / Getty Images

Snoop Dogg performs with Jessica Mauboy during the AFL Grand Final match between Geelong Cats and Brisbane Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

While Snoop’s signature laidback energy is a shift from more high-energy headliners in the past, notably Katy Perry last year, the rapper still managed to pull off a thoroughly entertaining concert, where he appeared to be having the time of his life as he smugly grinned through applause.

Fans have already flooded social media to declare it was one of the best pre-match shows in recent memory.

“Snoop Dogg has killed this AFL grand final entertainment. Best one of all time! #AFLGF,” one wrote.

“I did not think Snoop Dogg could match Kiss and Robbie Williams but this aint bad!” another said.

It wouldn’t be a Snoop performance without a C-walk. Photo / Getty Images

“Snoop Dogg’s performance at the Grand Final was truly exceptional and may be the sole highlight of the day. It was probably wasted on an AFL crowd but at least it is finally a decision by the AFL that didnt turn out to be a disaster!!” a third quipped.

Another wrote, “AFL grand final has smashed it out of the park with Snoop Dogg as pre match entertainment!! So f***ing good!!”

“I don’t care what no one says, Snoop KILLED IT!!! Hands down the best #AFLGF pre-game EVER,” wrote a fifth.

And in case there were any doubts the more mature AFL fans wouldn’t be onboard, one self-proclaimed boomer chimed in, “Boomer here. Is it right to say Snoop was ace? Because I thought he was ace. Or does nobody say ace anymore?”

The set had American and college football themes. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Snoop – who is rumoured to have been paid more than $2 million – indirectly hit back at criticism after the AFL announced him as the headline act back in August, with executives immediately pressured to remove Snoop amid claims some of his X-rated songs peddle racial and violent themes.

Making matters worse, Snoop popped up on a podcast interview overseas, triggering a PR storm as he criticised the depiction of same-sex parents in children’s movies.

The AFL had just suspended Adelaide star Izak Rankine for the use of a homophobic slur, leading many to dub the league “hypocritical”.

At a press conference in Melbourne, Snoop iterated his music, at its core, stemmed from “peace, love, understanding, (and) communication”, as he expressed his honour to be a part of such a significant moment in Aussie sport.

Snoop brushed off criticism after his headlining was announced. Photo / Getty Images

“I understand what this game is and what it means, so I know that it’s not just a sport, it’s a way of life,” he said.

“I know it’s not just a team or a club, it’s a part of your DNA, so I understand what is at stake and I’m here to do my part and bring what I bring to the table.

“I feel like my music has gotten me to a position where I could actually perform at the grand finale and sit before these people and have a conversation about what I plan on doing, what the game means to me and how I’m so honoured to be able to do this.

“This is huge to me. I would never think that ya’ll would want me to do something like this. I’m truly honoured.”

The rapper was earlier gifted a Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats jersey with his name on them. Photo / Getty Images

There was, at one point, solid speculation Snoop would indeed be dropped by the AFL in what would’ve been an embarrassing U-turn.

Brendan Fevola claimed on-air weeks ago he heard the rapper’s gig would get cancelled, adding that he agreed the AFL should pull the pin.

“On Snoop Dogg, I might have some goss about that. They’re going to axe him,” Fevola said on 101.9 The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick at the time.

“Because of his lyrics in his song and he talked about (struggling to discuss)— gay parents over the weekend. I think he will get the ass, and they are going to go for an Aussie artist to play at the MCG. That will happen, take that to the bank. He will get the (ass), which he should.”

Snoop is the latest high-profile global artist to perform at the AFL Grand Final following the likes of Katy Perry, KISS, Robbie Williams and The Killers in recent years.

