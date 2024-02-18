Snoop Dogg and his brother Bing Worthington. Photo / Instagram

Snoop Dogg’s brother has died aged 44.

The rapper - born Calvin Broadus Jr. - made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram that his younger brother Bing Worthington has died.

Sharing multiple photos of his brother, the star captioned one photo with emojis including clasped hands, a dove and a crying face. Another post included a photo of the rapper’s late mother and brother with the caption “Bac wit momma [sic]”.

It remains unknown how the Grammy-nominated star’s sibling died. NBC News spoke to Sergeant Frank Gonzalez of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California, who confirmed a toxicology report will be included in the autopsy.

Page Six has reported the brothers had a close relationship, with the rapper often giving his brother career opportunities, including becoming his tour manager.

Worthington told Vice magazine in 2016, “I started from the bottom. I ain’t just become the tour manager, I was just the road guy,” adding, “I worked my way to the top. Even though I’m his brother, he didn’t give me a top-ranked position.”

“You can’t just become a president without knowing anything about being the president,” he said. “You have to learn.”

It comes just one month after Snoop Dogg’s 24 year old daughter, Cori Broadus, suffered a “severe stroke”.

Broadus - who is the only daughter of the star - posted an Instagram story of herself in January, revealing to fans, “I had a severe stroke this [morning]. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

In another social media update, she shared a selfie in which she sported a a face mask with the caption: “Like, I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

Broadus, who sings under the stage name Choc, has been open in the past about her physical and mental health struggles after she was diagnosed with lupus at the age of 6.

The life-long and incurable condition can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body, including the joints, kidneys, skin, blood cells, brain, lungs and heart.

And as lupus can affect so many organs in the body, it can also increase the risk of a stroke.