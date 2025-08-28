“It’s a New Zealand first,” she said.

“Snoop is an icon and if you’re a fan of classic hip-hop to funk, soul and West Coast bangers, you won’t want to miss it.”

Snoop Dogg, one of the most prolific musicians in his field, has more than 20 studio albums to his name, boasts 35 million album sales and has received many accolades over his 33-year career.

This week, he entered the crosshairs of his fans after making passing comments on a podcast that many viewed as anti-LGBT rhetoric.

Appearing on Sarah Fontenot’s It’s Giving podcast, Snoop criticised the inclusion of a same-sex couple in Disney Pixar’s 2022 film Lightyear.

“Oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” the rapper recalled.

“It f***ed me up. I’m, like, scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for.”

“These are kids,” he said. “We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop’s newly announced New Zealand date is his first here in two and a half years. The Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker last played two shows in March 2023, one in Christchurch and another in Auckland.

He was welcomed to Aotearoa before the shows with a pōwhiri and met a group of Kiwi teenagers from the Kākano Youth Arts Collective who gifted handmade artworks to the musician.

Snoop Dogg vs DJ Snoopadelic

Where: Due Drop Events Centre, Manukau, Auckland

When: September 20, 2025

Tickets: Sales start at 6pm on September 1 via eventfinda.co.nz