Behind the scenes at the Smokefree Rockquest Regional Finals in Auckland.

We’re taking you behind the scenes at the Smokefreerockquest regional finals, with our first round of webisodes for 2025.

Catch up with this year’s talent and discover heartfelt performances and backstage shenanigans.

Each final saw a huge amount of skill, musicianship, performances and songwriting on display.

Watch the regional finals from Auckland (Solo/Duo), Whanganui, Manawatū, Tangata Beats Tāmaki Makaurau (with a special encore from last year’s regional and national champs Topshelf), Northland, and Hawke’s Bay.

Northland