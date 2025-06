The Smokefreerockquest regional finals are under way - catch the behind the scenes highlights with weekly webisode round ups.

The second round of Smokefreerockquest and Showquest 2025 webisodes has dropped – and they’re packed with moments you don’t want to miss. From the mosh pit mayhem in Taranaki to the creative fire of Rotorua and Marlborough, this week’s episodes spotlight the passion, originality and raw talent powering Aotearoa’s youth music and performance scenes.

We also head to Manukau and Auckland Central for high-energy nights that prove music really does bring the community together. Plus, Showquest takes centre stage in Wellington and Manawatū, where students lit up the stage (and backstage) with bold storytelling, stunning design and big creative vision.

Watch the episodes now and see why this next generation of artists, musicians and creatives is one to watch.

Taranaki