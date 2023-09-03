Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth is reportedly in the final stages of liver failure. Photo / Getty Images

Steve Harwell, lead singer of the hit group Smash Mouth, has reportedly been given days to live.

TMZ has reported the 56-year-old has been battling multiple medical complications for years after struggling with alcohol abuse.

Speaking to the news outlet, a manager for the 90s band - which was originally made up of Harwell, Kevin Coleman, Greg Camp, and Paul De Lisle - said after years of treatment, the frontman has been admitted to hospice care and is in the final stage of liver failure.

The star is reportedly surrounded by friends and family who have started to say their goodbyes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a representative added, “Steve is resting at home and being cared for by his fiancé and hospice care.”

They added, “My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Harwell was a founding member of the hit band - which is known for their catchy singles like Walkin’ On The Sun, Why Can’t We Be Friends, and All Star. The band shot to fame after their song was featured in the iconic 2001 Dreamworks film Shrek.

Following the success from the film, the band was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for All Star, before going on to release seven studio albums including Get the Picture?, Summer Girl and most recently, Magic.

During their decades of performing, Harwell was one of two original members of the band until his retirement in 2021. At the time, he said his decision to step away from the band was so he could focus on his “longstanding medical issues”.

Steve Harwell and Smash Mouth during the opening of All Star Cafe '98 at All Star Cafe in San Diego, California. Photo / Getty Images

In a statement issued to fans, Harwell said he was “fortunate” to have lived his dream of performing.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” he said.

“To my bandmates, it’s been an honour performing with you all these years, and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

Daily Mail reported the California-born singer was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in 2013 which is a cluster of diseases that affect the heart.

He was then diagnosed with Wernicke encephalopathy which is a life-threatening neurological condition. It can cause many unsettling symptoms, including confusion, difficulty walking and hypothermia.

Little is known about Harwell’s personal life but according to the US Sun, his fiance Esther Campbell is currently by his side.