Skrillex, pictured with the look he's most known for.

Hit-making dance producer Skrillex has debuted a new look, and it’s left his fans stunned.

In a drastic transformation, the popular DJ has done away with his signature long hair and thick-rimmed glasses in exchange for a short-back-and-sides trim and sleek new wardrobe.

The dramatic change has sent fans wild on social media, with many likening the musician to Game of Thrones character Jon Snow, played by British actor Kit Harington.

Skrillex shows off his new look. pic.twitter.com/Ex8hUpLEaS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2023

The 35-year-old DJ, whose real name is Sonny Moore, is known for his hit tracks Cinema, with Benny Benassi, and Where Are U Now, featuring Justin Bieber.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-winning producer announced a double album slated for release this year, his first since 2014′s Recess.

He dropped his first single Rumble, a collaboration with British DJ Fred again… and rapper Flowdan, on January 4.

Back in February last year, Moore courted criticism after he was photographed backstage in Miami with controversial academic Jordan Peterson, having attended one of his talks, NME reported.

Skrillex now looks like if Jon Snow got a stylist pic.twitter.com/2voyNeTPOT — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) January 6, 2023

“Good to see you yesterday @Skrillex,” Peterson tweeted, along with a photo of the two together with the caption, “Guess who.”

Peterson has been heavily criticised in recent years for his views on feminism and gender identity.

Among many contentious statements, he has claimed that Islamophobia is “a word created by fascists and used by cowards to manipulate morons”, that white privilege is a “Marxist lie”, and that “the idea that women were oppressed throughout history is an appalling theory”.

Skrillex isn’t the only musician who’s been spotted seemingly supporting Peterson, with Mumford & Sons similarly pictured with the psychologist in 2018.

“I don’t think that having a photograph with someone means you agree with everything they say,” the band’s lead guitarist Winston Marshall later told CBC Radio.

He explained of the unlikely meeting: “I primarily was very interested in Dr Peterson’s work on psychology, read both his books and found it very, very interesting, and met him [through] a mutual acquaintance and invited him down to the studio whilst he was in London on tour, which was very interesting and one of many interesting visits [from various figures] we had in the studio.”