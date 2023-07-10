Ouch.

A rap fan was looking for a little support when he made a massive dive from the stage at a recent festival show in Switzerland.

He did not receive it.

The young man found himself on stage during a performance by US rapper Ski Mask The Slump God at the Openair Frauenfeld Fest when he made the fateful decision to launch himself into the crowd.

Hyped up by the music, he made his way on stage before preparing to make the leap.

The artist appeared to encourage his actions and urged the other fans to catch him.

As the crowd below repeatedly indicated that this was not a wise plan, he took the running leap of faith.

Video showed the young man sailing through the air above the crowd before crashing into the bare earth that opened up as they avoided him.

Warning: Offensive language

He appeared unhurt after he was helped to his feet and Ski Mask then asked if he was okay.

DJ Scheme, who was onstage, later took to Twitter to say they actually advised him not to do it.

“We told him don’t jump,” he wrote.

The incident has echoes of a similar, “sickening” incident at an Auckland show from Ski Mask’s sometime collaborator Lil Yachty in 2017.

The Atlanta rapper and his crew were celebrating the end of their Powerstation show by dancing to Migos’ hit Bad and Boujee when a fan stationed on the venue’s upper deck saw this, climbed onto the second-storey balcony railing, flexed for a few moments, then launched himself off and into the outstretched hands of those in the moshpit below.

Well, that was the plan, but there weren’t enough hands to catch him, leaving the flying fan belly flopping on to the floor.

The sickening thud led to gasps echoing around the venue. The music stopped and the star of the show and his entourage sprinted off stage and out of sight, leaving security to pick up the pieces and escort the stage diver outside.