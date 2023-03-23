Rod Stewart's message to Hawke's Bay fans. Video / Mission Estate Winery

Sir Rod Stewart is coming to New Zealand and he’s got one goal. To put some smiles on some faces.

The British rocker recently battled a viral infection in his throat that resulted in his Melbourne show being cancelled at the last minute but in a post to his Facebook account this morning he has assured Kiwi fans that he’s coming to perform his three shows as promised - including his Napier concert.

“My dear friends,” he said starting the video, “I’m totally aware of the horrific nightmare you’ve gone through with the Cyclone Gabrielle.

He added, “I wish you well in putting the city back together and just to let you know that I’m coming there for three concerts, in Hawke’s bay and a couple of others and we’re going to cheer you up. We’re going to have a great time and put some smiles on faces.”

Sir Rod Stewart raised his arms in triumph. Photo / Facebook

Stewart - who was sitting on a couch wearing a white shirt, yellow waistcoat with black pants and Dolce & Gabbana sparkly shoes - raised his hands in celebration as he ended the video.

The star will perform his first New Zealand show alongside Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on April 5, before heading to Mission Estate Winery in Napier on April 8 and finally to Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 9.

Napier concertgoers were concerned the show would be cancelled as the region continues to battle with the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, however, Live Nation confirmed last week it had been working with local authorities and police to monitor the cleanup and is confident the show will continue.

It comes after Kiwi pop star Lorde postponed her show in the region and English musician Sting cancelled his.

Fans of Stewart, Lauper and Stevens were left devastated last weekend after the trio’s long-awaited Melbourne performance was called off at the 11th hour.

The announcement was made just after midday on Saturday, revealing their appearance at A Day on the Green festival at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong, Victoria, had been cancelled as the star battles with a “viral infection”.

Stewart took to his social media to tell fans he is “absolutely downhearted that I’m disappointing my fans”, continuing to say the decision to cancel the show came after he was advised he has a “viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing”.

“I’m only human and sometimes get sick just like you do,” he said in a statement, “My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the med and back on stage.”

The details

Who: Sir Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

What: “The Hits!” New Zealand Tour

Where: Dunedin, April 5, Napier, April 8 and Auckland, April 9

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/rod-stewart-tickets/artist/736200







