The singer lost both of his brothers within weeks of each other. Photo / AP

Sir Rod Stewart is opening up about his recent heartache following the loss of his two brothers.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a photo of what looked to be a paper programme from his late brother Bob’s funeral service.

Captioning the post, Stewart reflected on how he lost two of his “best mates” within a few months as their brother, Don also passed away last year.

“I said Farewell to my Brother Bob today, with his coffin draped in a Rangers flag (life long Glasglow Rangers fan),” the legendary artist wrote. “We loved our game days up in Scotland together.”

Bob was 87 when he passed away last year on November 29.

“Now he joins Brother Don,” wrote Stewart. “Rest in peace boys. Two of my best mates gone within just a few months.”

Stewart’s two brothers are survived by the singer and their two sisters, Peggy and Mary.

The legendary British rock and pop singer announced the death of his beloved brother in November last year with a post on Instagram which came mere weeks after the death of their eldest sibling Don in September at aged 94.

Rod Stewart with his older brother Don at the O Magazine Awards in London. Photo / Getty Images

The singer-songwriter has always spoken highly of his siblings, telling The Sun in 2019 how his brothers were always supporting him.

“I’ve got to tell you, these guys were instrumental in supporting me, helping me get into music, and just being there for me,” he told the publication “Whether it was football or washing my dirty underpants, I can’t speak highly enough about these guys.”