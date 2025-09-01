Sir Richard Branson is "deeply saddened" after chef Sihle Somdaka died in a buggy crash on Necker Island. Photo / Getty Images

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Sir Richard Branson ‘deeply saddened’ after rising star chef dies in crash on billionaire’s island retreat

Sir Richard Branson is "deeply saddened" after chef Sihle Somdaka died in a buggy crash on Necker Island. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Richard Branson says he is “deeply saddened” after executive sous chef Sihle Somdaka died in a buggy crash on the billionaire’s Caribbean retreat Necker Island.

The 75-year-old entrepreneur was not on the island at the time of the crash but has been in close contact with staff and the chef’s family, according to reports.

Sihle, aged 37 and originally from Cape Town, South Africa, was found fatally injured late on Friday (local time) after apparently losing control of an electric buggy shortly after leaving a farewell party at the island’s Great House.

A source told the Sun Branson was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

The crash took place just before midnight, as Sihle drove down a steep hillside in one of the resort’s buggies.